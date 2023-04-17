Police activate Silver Alert for missing Benton man

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old Benton man who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

BENTON, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Benton man.

76-year-old Michael D. Connell was last seen on Azalea Circle near Tinseltown and Home Depot.

He is described as being 5'7" in height and weighing about 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Connell was last seen wearing a red jacket, brown pants, blue shorts, and a black veteran hat. He also has a mustache and wears glasses.

Reports state that he may be traveling in a 2015 red GMC Acadia with license plate number 255608.