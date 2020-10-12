Silver Alert: Boone County deputies searching for missing 81-year-old man

HARRISON, Ark. — The Boone County Sheriff's Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old Akira Asaumi.
Asaumi was last known to be at 177 Morton Lane in Harrison, Ark around 3 p.m. on Wednedsday. He is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, dark color shirt and jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department at (870) 741-8404.