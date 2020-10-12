Silver Alert: Boone County deputies searching for missing 81-year-old man

The Boone County Sheriff's Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old Akira Asaumi.

HARRISON, Ark. — The Boone County Sheriff's Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old Akira Asaumi.

Asaumi was last known to be at 177 Morton Lane in Harrison, Ark around 3 p.m. on Wednedsday. He is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, dark color shirt and jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.