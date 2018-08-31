UPDATE - Charles Holloway Sr. has been located.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - North Little Rock Police are searching a missing 72-year-old man.

On Friday, Aug. 31, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Charles Holloway Sr. left his residence located on Glenview Blvd. in a black Ford F150 pickup. The vehicle has an Arkansas license plate: 434 TWA.

He was said to be traveling to the City Market grocery store located on East Broadway in North Little Rock. Since leaving his residence, no one has been able to locate or make contact with him.

Holloway suffers from dementia and can easily become confused as to his location.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone comes into contact with Mr. Holloway or knows where he can be located please contact the North Little Rock Police Department.

