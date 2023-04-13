Police activate Silver Alert for missing Hot Springs woman

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old Hot Springs woman who was last seen on Thursday.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Hot Springs woman.

63-year-old Stephaine J. Hohn was last seen on Penn Street near Thornton Ferry on Thursday around 2:00 p.m.

She is described as being 5'2" in height and weighing about 160 pounds with short blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Hohn was last seen wearing a red-ish plaid shirt with black pants and could be traveling in a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis with paper tags.