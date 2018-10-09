UPDATE - The silver alert for Mr. May has been inactivated.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – Arkansas State Police has issued a silver alert for a missing Columbia County man.

Willie Felton May, 81, was last seen on Sept. 9 around 7 p.m. in Emerson.

He was last known to be at 107 E. Wells Street near Hwy 79 carrying a suitcase. May is known to have a form of dementia and needs medication.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown sweater and a blue hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Department (870) 234-5655.

© 2018 KTHV