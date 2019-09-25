FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Department of Veterans Affairs has requested activation of a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Brett Kevin Bullock.

Bullock was last known to be at 100 North College Avenue in Fayetteville Ark. near Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital. He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Bullock is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has green eyes with short, gray hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

If you have any information please contact the Department of Veterans Affairs at (479) 444-4050.