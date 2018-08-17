UPDATE: Silver Alert has been inactivated.

POLK COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Polk County Sheriffs Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Arkansas State Police say that 70-year-old Jerry L Wheeler is missing from Grannis, Arkansas and was last seen on Trimble Ave in near Gilham Lake around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 11.

Wheeler has white hair and hazel eyes, and he is described as 6’2” and 250 pounds.

He is said to possibly be traveling in a 1998 white GMC truck. The truck has an Arkansas license plate: 384XMI

Anyone having information should contact Polk County Sheriffs Office at (479) 394-2511

