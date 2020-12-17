x
Missing Persons Reports

Silver Alert issued for missing Hot Springs woman

Police say Melissa King was last known to be on Summer Street in Hot Springs. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.
Credit: ASP

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a Silver Alert has been activated for missing 38-year-old Melissa Anne King.

Police say King was last known to be on Summer Street in Hot Springs. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

King has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 275, and stands 5'10''.

She may be traveling in a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with a license plate of 400WWH.

If you have any information, please contact the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 321-6789.