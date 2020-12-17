Silver Alert issued for missing Hot Springs woman

Police say Melissa King was last known to be on Summer Street in Hot Springs. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a Silver Alert has been activated for missing 38-year-old Melissa Anne King.

Police say King was last known to be on Summer Street in Hot Springs. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

King has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 275, and stands 5'10''.

She may be traveling in a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with a license plate of 400WWH.