Silver Alert issued for missing Texarkana man, last seen on Sunday morning

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The Miller County Sheriff's Office has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old Darrell Medford.

Medford was last known to be at 7515 Old Salem Road, Texarkana, Ark. on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a flannel jacket, jeans, boots and glasses.

Medford may be traveling in a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado PK TK. The vehicle has an Arkansas license plate with numbers 397SZB and a diamond plate tool box and veteran stickers.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Miller County Sheriff's Office at (870) 774-3001.