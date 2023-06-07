Silver Alert activated for missing Little Rock man

Alonzo Moses, 78, was last seen on July 6, 2023, near the 1500 block of South Pulaski Street, wearing a brown and yellow wool jacket with blue slacks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department activated a Silver Alert for a missing man on Thursday.

Alonzo Moses, 78, of Little Rock, was last seen on July 6, 2023, near the 1500 block of South Pulaski Street.

According to authorities, Moses is 5-foot-9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown and yellow wool jacket and blue slacks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016.