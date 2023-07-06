Silver Alert activated in search for missing Bella Vista man

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in the search for a missing man in Benton County.
75-year-old Garland McAbee Jr. was last known to be at 3 Glenwood Lane near Lake Loch Lomond around 4:30 p.m. on June 7.
He is described as being 6'0" in height and weighing about 200 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Chief Graves at (479) 855-3771.