Silver Alert activated in search for missing Bella Vista man

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in the search for a missing man in Benton County.

75-year-old Garland McAbee Jr. was last known to be at 3 Glenwood Lane near Lake Loch Lomond around 4:30 p.m. on June 7.

He is described as being 6'0" in height and weighing about 200 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and gray sweatpants.