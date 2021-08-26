Deputies searching for missing Boone County woman, possibly in 2007 White Toyota Tundra

The Boone County Sheriff's Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing Barbara (Bobbi) Jean Haworth.

BOONE COUNTY, Ark — The Boone County Sheriff's Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old Barbara (Bobbi) Jean Haworth.

A phone ping shows Haworth was last active on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. in the area of County Road 917 near the town of Theodosia, MO in Ozark County.

She was last known to be at 9708 Ozark Road Omaha, Ark. She also may be traveling in a 2007 White Toyota Tundra with Arkansas license plate: USAFHZZ.