Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old Camden woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAMDEN, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 75-year-old Marianna Lee Laney.

According to reports, Laney was last seen on Sunday near 3095 Highway 79 South in Camden.

She is described as being about 5'3" in height and weighing about 130 pounds with brown medium-length hair and green eyes.