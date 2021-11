Floyd Dale McCathern, 65, was last known to be at 904 East Spring in El Dorado.

EL DORADO, Ark. — The El Dorado Police Dept. has activated a Silver Alert for missing Floyd Dale McCathern.

He was last seen wearing blue jean shirt, khaki pants, black baseball hat. McCathern is 6 feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. H e has black hair and brown eyes.