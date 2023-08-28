Police activate Silver Alert for missing Jacksonville man

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Jacksonville man last seen on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Jacksonville man.

72-year-old Timothy Paul Arrick was last known to be at 203 S. Hospital Blvd in Jacksonville. Mr. Arrick was last seen walking and stated that he was headed towards Iowa.

He is described as being 5'7" in height and weighing about 155 pounds with shoulder-length gray-brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a silver earring in one of his ears, two silver rings on his hands, and wears glasses. He also has tattoos on his chest, left shoulder, and right shoulder.