The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing 77-year-old man.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man.

77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10.

He was last seen wearing a tan cap, dark green coat, and plaid pants.

Anyone with information regarding Moses' whereabouts has been urged to contact Little Rock police at (501) 371-4829.