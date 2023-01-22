Police activate Silver Alert for missing Sherwood woman

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 53-year-old Sherwood woman last seen near the St. Vincent Rehabilitation Hospital.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Sherwood woman.

53-year-old Jacqueline McKinnon Samuel was last seen on January 22 at around 3:30 p.m. close to Wildwood Avenue in Sherwood near the St. Vincent Rehabilitation Hospital.

She is described as being 5'9" in height and weighing about 160 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes.

She was also last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with blue pants and white shoes.