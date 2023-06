The Springdale Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in the search for a missing 65-year-old woman last seen on June 19.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in the search for a missing woman last seen on June 19.

65-year-old Debra S. Trimble was last known to be at 1046 West Sunset Avenue near Jade China.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black flannel shirt, black pants, and grey shoes.