Silver Alert for North Little Rock woman turns into death investigation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What first began as a Silver Alert has now turned into a death investigation for the North Little Rock Police Department.

According to reports, officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Locust Street just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday with reports of a missing person.

When officers arrived they were told that 53-year-old Elizabeth Williams who is schizophrenic and non-verbal, had left the home at around 1:30 p.m. and had not returned. She also was not wearing her shoes or her glasses.

Officers began a search of the area using drones, and due to the circumstances they issued a Silver Alert.

The next morning, detectives with the NLRPD requested help from the Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 tracking dogs to help in the search for Williams. The K-9 units were later able to successfully locate the body in a wooded area east of Locust Street.

North Little Rock detectives then began a death investigation and the body has since been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Jones at (501) 771-7151.