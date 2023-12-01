Silver Alert activated in search for North Little Rock man

The North Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in their search for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia.

74-year-old Nathaniel Jackson was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 leaving his residence on Citation Drive.

He was driving a blue Cadillac CT displaying AR USAHTPH and traveled in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve polo shirt, blue jeans, and black New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Jackson's whereabouts has been urged to contact their local police agency or NLRPD at (501) 758-1234.