Police deactivate Silver Alert for missing North Little Rock woman

Arkansas State Police have deactivated a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old North Little Rock woman.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Update: She has been found and police have deactivated the Silver Alert.

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing North Little Rock woman.

She was last seen in North Little Rock when she left her home to get on a bus at 1400 Kanis but never made it to her destination.

She is described as being 5'3" in height and weighing about 175 pounds with short, straight black/gray hair and brown eyes.