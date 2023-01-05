Police deactivate Silver Alert for missing North Little Rock woman

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Update: She has been found and police have deactivated the Silver Alert.
Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing North Little Rock woman.
She was last seen in North Little Rock when she left her home to get on a bus at 1400 Kanis but never made it to her destination.
She is described as being 5'3" in height and weighing about 175 pounds with short, straight black/gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 749-5654.