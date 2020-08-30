Silver Alert: Police searching for missing 75-year-old man

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Billy Blaine Miller, who was last seen near County Road 502 in Mountain Home.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Billy Blaine Miller, who was last seen near County Road 502 in Mountain Home.

Miller is described as having short grey hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 pounds and being 5' 3" tall.

He is believed to have been missing since 9 a.m. on August 30.

Police say he may be traveling in a silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate.