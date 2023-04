Arkansas State Police have now inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing Russellville woman who was last seen on Sunday.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Update: The Silver Alert has now been inactivated.

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Russellville woman.

She is described as being 5'5" in height and weighing about 165 pounds with long gray hair and hazel eyes.