x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing Persons Reports

Police activate Silver Alert for missing Stone County man

Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 60-year-old Stone County man last seen on May 28.

More Videos

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Stone County man.

60-year-old Scott Allen Adcox was last seen on May 28 at 10:00 a.m. near Dump Mountain Road in Mountain View.

He is described as being 6'2" in height and weighing about 170 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Reports state that he was last seen wearing jeans and a fisherman hat and he could be traveling on a white scooter with Arkansas tags that read 438AW.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Stone County Sheriff's Office at (870) 269-3825.

Credit: Arkansas State Police

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out