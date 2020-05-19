The St. Francis County Sheriff's Department is asking for assistance in locating a 14-year-old runaway juvenile.

Christian Ensign who lives in St Francis County, left home on the morning of Sunday, May 17. He was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts, no shoes, and a black long sleeve shirt.

Ensign is described as being approximately 110-120 pounds, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, with dirty blonde hair with grey hair dye mixed in.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts are asked to contact the St Francis County Sheriff's Department at 870-633-2611.

The child has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

