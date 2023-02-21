Colleen Nick speaks on 'Still Missing Morgan,' daughter's disappearance

It's been 27 years since Morgan Nick's disappearance. With the help of the Hulu docuseries, 'Still Missing Morgan,' her mother is hopeful they'll receive answers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been almost 28 years since Morgan Nick disappeared from a ballpark in Alma, and now— a new docuseries called "Still Missing Morgan" is premiering on Hulu.

People all over are now able to watch and possibly learn more about the case, and will hopefully be able to bring her family and the state more answers.

June 9th, 1995 was a day that Morgan's mother, Colleen Nick, will never forget.

"Now that she's been missing for almost 28 years, and it's, you know, all over Arkansas and all around the globe, our hope is that we are still going to find an answer," Colleen Nick explained.

Now that a four-part documentary series is on Hulu— she hopes the bigger audience will help her find that answer.

"My goal is to fight for Morgan. And you know, we, over the last couple of years had some crazy developments in the search for Morgan. But you either have to quit, or you have to go forward," she added.

The latest update involved a man named Billy Jack Lincks. Police said he became a person of interest two years ago, but he died before investigators could learn more.

"Once you watch the fourth part, I mean, you know, we've got this, this man who's deceased, who did really bad things to little kids, you know, and they found her shirt fibers in his truck. So that's a very hard thing to have to face," Nick said.

Originally Nick expressed that she didn't want to do the documentary, but her law enforcement team said yes.

"We just focused on making a documentary that honors Morgan that honors really her legacy, her gift that she's given to Arkansans, and to the whole world," she said.

Devon Parks who directed Still Missing Morgan said he has been impressed by the public's response so far.

"It's been great to see, you know, the outpouring of support and people just now looking and trying to help in very specific ways," Parks added.

Overall, Nick said it was difficult to watch, but she's pleased with how it turned out.

"I think they did an absolutely stellar job telling Morgan's story, helping people to see her for who she is, and not as just another sad story that happened," Nick described.