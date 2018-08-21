STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Stone County Sheriff's Office is searching for 75-year-old Clarence Adams who was last seen at 8:31 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19 at the Mountain View Walmart.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook post, Adams is on dialysis and is a heart transplant survivor.

He has red hair and is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds. He drives a red Ford Escape with an Arkansas license plate of 089-UWA. He was last seen in jeans, a red flannel shirt and a cowboy hat.

Deputies have turned to the community for help, saying to be on the lookout for his vehicle. The post said Adams could have gotten lost or stuck during Sunday night's storms.

If you have any information, please call The Stone County Sheriff's Office at 870-269-3852.

© 2018 KTHV