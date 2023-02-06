Search underway for two missing Hot Springs teens

Stacey Charland, 13, and Devin Baker, 15, didn't attend school on June 1, 2023, and were last seen in the 2800 block of Malvern Avenue.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is looking for two runaway teenagers believed to be together.

Stacey Charland, 13, and Devin Baker, 15, didn't show up for school on June 1, 2023, and were last seen around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of Malvern Avenue.

Charland, a white female, is 5-foot-4 inches tall, 110 pounds, and was wearing a blue, brown and white striped short-sleeve shirt, black leggings and white shoes. She was also carrying three large backpacks when she was last spotted.

Baker is a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot-8 inches tall, around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie, black Nike shorts, black Nike shoes and red socks.

According to authorities, Baker refused to share his location after his mother contacted him.