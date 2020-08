Police say Hannah and Landon Goodman could possibly be traveling with their mother and two older siblings in a white 2008 Toyota Highlander near Qulin, Missouri.

LONOKE, Ark. — According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, police are searching for two Lonoke children.

Hannah is 5 years old; Landon is 7 years old. Both have blue eyes and blonde hair.

The children have been missing since March 13.