Update: The silver alert has been inactivated.

71-year-old Leon Holland has been reported missing out of Hickory Plains. According to the Arkansas State Police, Holland has blue eyes, gray/brown hair, 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 135 pounds.

Police also noted that his nose "is bent as if there was a previous injury."



Holland was last known to be at 607 Highway 11 North Des Arc, 72040 near Green Point AG.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on Holland's whereabouts, please call Prairie County Sheriff's Department at (870) 256-4137.