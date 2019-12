CARUTHERSVILLE, Missouri — The vehicle of a missing Missouri woman was discovered in Mississippi County on Monday, Dec. 9 on a exit ramp of I-55 near Joiner, AR.

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Department is now looking for any information on the whereabouts of the owner, Michelle Bell of Caruthersville, Missouri.

Bell is 36 years old and is approximately 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department at 870-658-2242.