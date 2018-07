LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Bethany Jean Wyatt, 21, of Little Rock, has not spoken to her family since 10 p.m. July 23.

Wyatt drives a gray 2018 Dodge Journey. She is listed as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042 or the Violent Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.

© 2018 KTHV