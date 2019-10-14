WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. — The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department is asking for a the public's help in searching for 12-year-old Ashton Neal.

Neal was last seen at his residence south of Morton at approximately 10-11 p.m. on Sunday night, Oct. 13

He was last seen wearing a turquoise ￼shirt, blue jeans, gray hoodie and Under Armour tennis shoes.

Neal could be on his blue bicycle or he could possibly be with another juvenile located around Newport, Ark.

At this time, police do not have any other information. If you see Neal, please call the Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department at (870)347-2583.