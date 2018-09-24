DARNELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - The Yell County Sheriff’s Department Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Dennis Burgess who was last seen at his home near Dardanelle, Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 21.

Burgess is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. Burgess has no vehicle and no phone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Yell County Sheriff’s Department at (479)495-4880 or (479)495-TIPS(8477).

