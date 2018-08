Arkansas State Police inactivated a Silver Alert for Lee and Elizabeth Hopkins after a crash reportedly killed Elizabeth and injured Lee.

The couple was found on the highway at around 5 p.m. when their car went off the road in a curve and went down an embankment in Simpson, Arkansas.

Lee was pulled from the car but Elizabeth died in the crash.

The Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 20, after Lee checked Elizabeth out of an assisted living center.

© 2018 KTHV