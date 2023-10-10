Police searching for missing Washington County teen

Arkansas State Police has requested the public's help in locating a missing Washington County 16-year-old who was last seen on October 9.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police has requested the public's help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Payton William Seamster was last seen just before midnight on October 9 near Blue Mountain Road in Prarie Grove.

He is described as being 5'7" in height and weighing about 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He may also be traveling in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck.