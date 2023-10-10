Police searching for missing Washington County teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police has requested the public's help in locating a missing teen.
16-year-old Payton William Seamster was last seen just before midnight on October 9 near Blue Mountain Road in Prarie Grove.
He is described as being 5'7" in height and weighing about 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He may also be traveling in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Anyone who may know about his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (479) 444-5712.