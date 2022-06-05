Police searching for missing woman in Fort Smith

Police say the family of 43-year-old Shannon Woody is concerned for her well-being. She was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 9500 block of Painter Drive.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Police are looking for a woman who was reported missing in Fort Smith on Sunday, June 5.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), 43-year-old Shannon Woody was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A family member who reported her missing says they are concerned for her well-being.

Woody was last seen in the 9500 block of Painter Drive and is believed to be traveling in a gold 2005 Chevy Silverado two-door extended cab, according to FSPD.

If you have any information that can help locate her, you're asked to call 911 or FSPD at (479)-709-5000.

No further details have been released at this time.

