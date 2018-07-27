Before going further, take a moment to think on this:

Tom Cruise first played Ethan Hunt in 1996. That’s 22 years since Brian De Palma’s Mission: Impossible was released in theaters. It’s very different than where the franchise is now but it’s still hard to beat the intensity of the CIA computer vault scene in which Tom Cruise hangs inches above a weight sensitive floor with a stream of sweat creeping its way across his glasses forming a bead at the edge and my Mom sitting next to me in the theater squealing through the entire movie because of the tension.

Who would have thought at that moment that 22 years later we would be 6 movies in with each one of them being different from the last? Even though we’re 6 movies in, this is the first of the franchise that is a direct sequel to the last one. Sure, there were elements of Ghost Protocol that made their way into Rogue Nation, but the events of that film didn’t have a direct impact on the others. This is also the first one the makes a reference to De Palma’s Mission: Impossible but if you’re not up on that movie, you’ll miss it, even then you could still miss it. Here’s a hint: Job 3:14.

Well here we are, with Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Two years after the events of Rogue Nation and the capture of Solomon Lane, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are trying to take down the remnants of Lane’s terrorist organization now known as The Apostles. After a deal to recover stolen plutonium goes wrong, the team is in a race against time to prevent a catastrophic attack. This time their joined by a CIA assassin who has order to recover the plutonium by any means necessary even if it means sacrificing Ethan and his team.

This is what summer blockbusters are meant to be: real sets, exhilarating action sequences, amazing cinematography, incredible sound design, and breathtaking stunts. That’s the bread and butter of the Mission: Impossible franchise and no current franchise does it better. Tom Cruise literally puts his life on the line for the stunts in these movies. In Fallout, he does a halo jump from an altitude of 25,000 feet (so do a couple of camera operators), he rides a motorcycle at breakneck speeds through the streets of Paris (without a helmet or safety harness), he goes on a rooftop foot chase jumping from building to building (and breaking his foot one of the takes used in the film), and he pilots a helicopter into a 360 downward spiral (which sounds super dangerous).

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is non-stop. It’s cliché but it’s true. You may not be pinned to the back of your seat for the whole movie, but you’ll feel like someone’s trying to keep you there. This is the best movie of the summer. This is it. This beats a green-screened CG super-hero film any day because this is all real. Every stunt is real, and the filmmakers go out of their way to make sure you know it’s real.

Go see this on a biggest screen with the biggest sound system you can find.

Before we move on to the other releases of the weekend, here’s my ranking of the Mission: Impossible films:

Rogue Nation – I felt like this was a reset of the franchise. The Bond film Skyfall was fresh on everyone’s mind and this felt like a reflection of that freshness. Fallout (a close second) – Fallout is a lot like Rogue Nation in many ways but adds real potential consequences for Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible – The CIA vault break-in, the aquarium restaurant escape, and the high-speed rail sequence? Classic. Mission: Impossible III – I forget the J.J. Abrams directed this movie and it’s a tight film. Surprisingly, Phillip Seymour Hoffman plays a great, understated villain. Ghost Protocol – Scaling the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is one of the greatest stunts on film but besides that, I just didn’t enjoy this movie. Mission: Impossible II – Jon Woo directed this one and it has all the Jon Woo elements he brings from his Hong Kong action films. There are some great scenes (the knife to the eye and the opening mountain climb) and cool wire work but it’s an outlier and a slight misstep in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Also new in theaters this week…

In The Spy Who Dumped Me, Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon play Audrey and Morgan, two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, who are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey's ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jumps into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.

In Blindspotting, Daveed Diggs plays Collin who must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles, work as movers, and when Collin witnesses a police shooting, the two men's friendship is tested as they grapple with identity and their changed realities in the rapidly-gentrifying neighborhood they grew up in. Longtime friends and collaborators, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and star in this timely and wildly entertaining story about friendship and the intersection of race and class set against the backdrop of Oakland. Bursting with energy, style, and humor, and infused with the spirit of rap, hip hop, and spoken word.

When the Teen Titans go to the big screen, they go big! Teen Titans GO! to the Movies finds our egocentric, wildly satirical Super Heroes in their first feature film extravaganza - a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers. It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line!

Three Identical Strangers is being hailed as one of the best documentaries of the year. Three strangers are reunited by astonishing coincidence after being born identical triplets, separated at birth, and adopted by three different families. Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story instantly becomes a global sensation complete with fame and celebrity, however, the fairy-tale reunion sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret -- a secret with radical repercussions for us all.

© 2018 KTHV