Organization honoring MLK Jr. helping bridge cultural differences in Little Rock community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission held their annual King Holiday Day of Impact at Catholic High School for Boys. They brought the community food, health services, free phones, and the department of work force services.

"In order to provide mobile apps for job and employment. So, we're doing all we can to promote the legacy of Dr. King by way of giving back," said Dushun Scarbrough with the commission.

Students from the school helped pass out food items for community members driving through for pick-up.

Jed Straessle is the student body president for Catholic High and says community service goes hand in hand with the school's principles for learning.

Collaborating with the King Commission is humbling and empowering.

"It's a mostly white school. It's not very diverse. So we kind of are almost getting out of our comfort zone a little bit and helping people that maybe we don't usually see everyday or encounter everyday in our lives," said Straessle.

He's hoping these cultural differences can be bridged together to really make a change even beyond MLK Day.

"In the future, we can start to work closer together and really bring our communities together for something more. I mean, that's what Dr. King said, is it not?" said Straessle.

It's a reminder of what those before us stood for in order for us to be able to work together continuously today.

It's for the future generations to honor Dr. King's legacy to keep his dreams.

"He basically helped us out a lot," said 11-year-old Bailee Profit who attended the event. "Without his help, we would still be fighting or we would be segregated."

Her best friend, 11-year-old Jordyn Griffin agreed.