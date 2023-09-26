Fayetteville's head marketing executive announces 2024 run for mayor

Fayetteville's current mayor Lioneld Jordan has held public office in the city for over 20 years, first elected to city council in 2000.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville, the city's marketing organization, has announced her intent to run for mayor via a newly launched campaign website.

According to the website, Rawn's "vision for Fayetteville" includes access to opportunities and services like affordable housing and reliable transportation, partnerships between the city and entities like the University of Arkansas and local businesses, and "ensuring that Fayetteville remains at the forefront of smart infrastructure growth, technological advancements, and sustainable practices."

Fayetteville's current mayor Lioneld Jordan has held public office in the city for over 20 years, first elected to city council in 2000. In 2008, Jordan won the mayoral election in a run-off and went on to win reelection three more times.

The city's website boasts a list of completed plans under Jordan as mayor such as the Energy Action Plan, Fayetteville Mobility Plan, Parking Master Plan, and others.

Rawn's campaign website bio says she's responsible for Experience Fayetteville's nearly $5 million budget.

