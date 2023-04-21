Firearms in airports becoming more common, TSA says

TSA officers at the Little Rock airport found more firearms than ever in 2021 and 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, former Arkansas state senator Jason Rapert attempted to bring two loaded guns through Little Rock airport security.

Rapert, who has a concealed carry license, was allowed to return the guns to his car before boarding after telling officers he didn't know they were in his carry-on bag.

While it might seem peculiar, TSA officials report that instances like Rapert's aren't unusual.

Two other people were caught with guns while going through the security checkpoint that day.

"The problem is as a responsible gun owner, one should always know where their gun is," TSA spokesperson Patricia Manch said.

Over the last two years, the Little Rock airport has broken a record for the most firearms found at checkpoints with 35 total, and TSA officials wouldn't be surprised if this year exceeds that mark.

Right now, 13 guns have been discovered by security. Mancha said that number could indicate another record-breaking year.

Rapert and the other travelers caught with guns on them could face hefty fines. However, TSA has a civil penalty worth up to thousands of dollars.

A traveler wouldn't see this fine until weeks after the incident.

"It's not an immediate thing because we have to check whether that person has previous violations," Mancha said. "Whether there is anything in the record that would require or result in a higher fine."

There could also be local charges as well.

We contacted Little Rock Police Department's spokesperson Mark Edwards to find out if they are pursuing charges. He did not have an answer.

Prospecting Attorney Will Jones confirmed he had not received any recommendation of charges from LRPD.