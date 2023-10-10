More people under 50 are getting cancer, data shows

One Arkansan shares her battle after being diagnosed with breast cancer at 36. She's among a growing number of people under 50 getting diagnosed with cancer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new study from BJM Oncology shows worldwide cancer cases for people under age 50 are up 79% between 1990 and 2019.

Dr. Michael Birrer, director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at UAMS, said the statistic is serious, but needs more context because of technological advances that help detect cancer earlier.

However, people must know the risks and what to look for to detect them.

In a self-exam, Arkansan Kelly Pittman noticed a lump years younger than what is recommended for breast cancer screenings.

"I was 36 years old," Pittman said. "It was my birthday, actually. I went in for my first-ever mammogram [and] had two tumors. It was stage three."

Birrer said he's noticed a trend of younger people getting diagnosed.

"We're pushing new screening tests earlier earlier," Birrer said. "If you find a cancer, it will be an earlier age... You diagnose a lot of these cancers, early onset, they're usually also early stage curable."

Birrer said some of the most significant factors are poor diet, alcohol and tobacco use, inactivity and obesity.

"It means to get the young man, young woman when they're in middle school, and somehow they're already vaping," Birrer said. "Maybe they're already into cigarettes. That's where the intervention has to happen."

While genetics and environment can be factors, more studies are still being done, especially at UAMS, which is working to teach more people across the state about cancer risks.

"What's happening to the patient in Helena, Jonesborough, or El Dorado, that's cancer education," Birrer said. "We need to get the message out."

Kelly is now in remission because she got screened and encouraged others to get checked out as early as possible.

"I advocate for young people to just know their bodies," Pittman said, "Early detection really saves lives, so that's my biggest push."

Birrer said genetic testing has also advanced in recent years, so if it's been a while since you've gotten tested, more doctors can get a better look at your risk factors.

UAMS will have their mobile mammogram van driving around the state for screening during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Next month, they'll host a day of lung screenings as well.