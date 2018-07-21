LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV)- 11-year-old Lamarcus Proctor runs for the Little Rock Cheetahs, an AAU track and field team.

Lamarcus has won race after race. In fact, he's so good, he's headed to the Jr. Olympics in Iowa on July 31.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, not many people get to go to the Junior Olympics," said Proctor. "This is very special for me because it's my first year running and I get to go to the Junior Olympics.”

When Lamarcus isn't running, he said he's trying to be the best son and big brother to his mom, dad, three brothers and two sisters.

“You have to help around the house for your mom and dad and help your brothers and sisters with homework, and of course, chores," he sid. "It's hard work being a big brother, but it has some good sides to it.”

Not to mention, he is an award winning leader at OurHouse for his leadership skills.

Lamarcus is very excited to go to the Jr. Olympics but he needs some help. He needs $600 for the trip, so he's set up a GoFundMe.

His parents, Omar and Marie Rockman, said he deserves the opportunity to go, to show him that hard work pays off.

“He goes down there the 31st of July and if he makes the top 16 he gets to race again August 5th,” they said.

They said the Junior Olympics is more than a race to their family, it's hope.

“Him going shows my other children they can fulfill any dream they want to,” they said.

“I want to be a very athletic person and inspire other children to work to be a better person and reach for their dreams,” Lamarcus said.

If you’d like to donate to Lamarcus, click here- https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-get-lamarcus-to-jr-olympics

