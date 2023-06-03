Venezuelan mother gives birth at border to American baby

The family trekked from Venezuela to Denver, starting the journey expecting a baby. She was born as they were crossing the US - Mexico border.

DENVER, Colorado — One mother made the more than 3,000-mile journey from Venezuela to the United States while pregnant.

Keilymar traveled with her husband, two kids and unborn child for three months.

"We passed through Peru, Ecuador. We made it to Colombia. After that, we arrived in the jungle between Panama and Colombia. There we spent five days in the jungle," she said.

Much of the journey was done on foot, making it into Central America through the Darién Gap. Many consider it one of the most difficult areas to travel through on the journey.

"More than anything when we went through the jungle, I was really scared that I would lose her," Keilymar said, speaking about her newborn daughter Khaylani.

They made it through the jungle, then through Mexico. They finally crossed the U.S. - Mexico border in December.

"We arrived in Juarez on December 19th," Keilymar said. "It was difficult because when I was coming here, I already had contractions from her. That's why when I turned myself in, I couldn't take it anymore and she was born in immigration."

Keilymar gave birth outside of immigration, on the border near the wall.

"Yes, it's a miracle after everything that occurred," Keilymar said. "As for me, they sent me to the hospital and my husband stayed in immigration with the two kids. They had them there for a day, and the next, they were released with the kids."

Her newborn daughter is an American citizen. Before they left El Paso, Keilymar ensured she had her youngest daughter's social security card and birth certificate.

"It's good, but on the other hand, it's bad," Keilymar said about her daughter's citizenship. "Sometimes I'm worried because they told me that if I get deported, she would stay here. That's the fear I have."

She didn't plan to have her daughter in America, but the timing worked out that way.

"Yes, it was a long way, but thanks to God, she was born very well. She was born healthy," Keilymar said.

Their family is now looking for an asylum lawyer to keep their family together.

"Over this, yes, I am worried. Like I said about my daughter, I do not want to be separated from her," Keilymar said.

Editorial Note: All the quotes in this piece have been translated from Spanish to English.