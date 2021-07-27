Adopted mother of Louie Schneider charged with endangering welfare of a minor

Kristy Schneider has been charged with endangering welfare of a minor for presenting false info to medical experts and led to unnecessary medication and procedures.

The adopted mother of Louie Schneider has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in relation to his treatment by her which has been described as "Munchausen syndrome by proxy."

Charges were filed in Saline County on July 26 for Schneider for the alleged crime.

Officials say that she "unlawfully and purposely" committed the crime from 2017 until 2019 by "creating a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury" for Louie.

"She presented false information to medical experts which led to unnecessary medication and medical procedures being administered," the court document stated.

Endangering the welfare of a minor is a class D felony.

In September 2020, a court of appeals ruled that she lost custody her son because courts believed he was in serious danger.

Court findings say that Louie's health greatly improved within days of being in DHS custody.