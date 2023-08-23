Hot Springs mother says she knows the fate of her son after kidnapping

After attending two court hearings this week, the mother of Amir Ellis says she finally knows what happened, and he won’t be coming back to her alive.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — It's been 100 days since 20-year-old Amir Ellis of Hot Springs was last seen.

His mother, Jessica Ellis, said she learned what happened to him after he was kidnapped.

"Knowing what happened," Jessica Ellis said. "It kills me."

Hot Springs police say Amir Ellis was kidnapped in May. Since then, Nathaniel Speed and Alexia Chambers were charged with his kidnapping, while a juvenile was also taken into custody.

This week, the juvenile and Chambers had court hearings where Jessica Ellis heard details on her son's disappearance.

"My baby is not coming back to me on his own two feet," Jessica Ellis said.

According to Jessica Ellis, she received information during the court hearings that Amir Ellis isn't alive anymore. She also said she learned the crucial details of his final moments during the kidnapping.

Jessica Ellis said there's a specific area in Jessieville where she believes her son's body is. The site will be combed through this weekend with help from community members and the Hot Springs Police Department.

The search will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26. Those who want to help are asked to meet at 7415 State Highway 7, Jessieville, Arkansas 71940.

"I really think we are going to be able to bring Amir home," Jessica Ellis said.