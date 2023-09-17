I-30 motorcycle accident causes traffic backup

An accident involving a motorcycle that happened just before 6:00 p.m. caused major traffic along I-30 westbound.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes of traffic have now been cleared.

According to reports, the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and all lanes remain blocked at this time.

There is limited information as to what happened but there was at least one injury reported from the accident.

We will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Pulaski Co: All lanes have been cleared on WB I-30 near Mile Marker 137.9. They had been blocked due to an accident. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) September 17, 2023