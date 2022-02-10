Motorcycle officer injured in crash while escorting Alabama to Razorback Stadium

According to police, the motorcycle officer laid his bike over and ended up on the ground while going about 30 miles per hour on I-49.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Bella Vista Police Officer was hurt Saturday, Oct. 1 in a crash while escorting the Alabama Football team to Razorback Stadium.

According to the Bella Vista Police Department, the motorcycle officer ended up on the ground while going about 30 miles per hour on I-49. It was the result of "operator error," police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. He is now at home recovering, according to the police department.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Bella Vista Police Department motor unit escorts every away team that comes to Razorback Stadium to and from their hotel, according to a BVPD Facebook post.

