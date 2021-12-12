Mount Zion Greensboro gave $300,000 in gifts to children, families, and community organizations in need during their annual Christmas at Zion event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church that has helped the community in numerous ways including, recovering from a disastrous tornado in 2018, hunger, and recent job loss during the pandemic, is using that love to spread kindness and cheer at Christmas.

Mount Zion Baptist Church distributed $300,000 in gifts to children, families, and community organizations in need as part of its Christmas at Zion event.

The giving included 71 bikes and gift cards for children, including money for widows and single parents. The gift-giving continued from there.

"One young person received $22,000 to pay off their student loans, so they were completely surprised," Bishop Brian J. Pierce said. "We gave away two brand new Nissan Altimas. It was just incredible because we can give back to the least, the left out and the lonely, and to show generosity."

Mount Zion also gifted tens of thousands of dollars to other churches, one in Louisana, impacted by Hurricane Ida, and two local churches.

Bishop Pierce said (the goal is to) serve our communities in an abundance of ways.

"We were able to bless three churches that are committed to serving their communities with $50,000. A church impacted by Hurricane Ida, had its roof compromised. They started to take in water and mold, and they needed $50,000 for their deductible. So, we were able to help them," Pierce said. "Some churches have taken a hit during the pandemic, and we wanted to be a blessing to a church that got started during the pandemic along with another local church."

Bishop Pierce said they paid special attention to single parents faced with job loss during the pandemic.

"We gave them thousands of dollars to help them. I know during this time of year as a single parent, losing your job makes everything seem hopeless, but through this kindness, we want to show them there is hope," Pierce said.

The church on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro recently opened a second RDU campus in Raleigh. Pierce said Mout Zion has always been on the front line of giving throughout the year. By helping neighbors recover from crises, pumping free gas into cars during times of hardship, being a site for free COVID testing during the pandemic, and providing food, and financial assistance to those behind on their rent or mortgages.

"We are a debt-free campus and have been for years now and we made a vow to God that if he trusted us we would restore it in a way that we would lookout for the least, the left out and the lonely because that is the mission of Christ and we believe that His mission should be our focus," Pierce said.