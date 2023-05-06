Questions still surround multi-million dollar development in North Little Rock

Last fall, Altis Capital announced a $346-million plan including an entertainment venue, trampoline park, and hotel. Now many are wondering if it is still happening.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — For months, there have been rumors circulating of a multi-million dollar development coming to North Little Rock.

Recently, we've even had questions from some of you asking if this project will still be moving forward.

Last fall, Altis Capital announced a plan to build what they called the "Diamond Valley Development" in North Little Rock.

It would feature several commercial properties, like a golf and culinary entertainment venue, a trampoline park, an arcade, a hotel and spa with a plunge balcony swimming pool, and a speakeasy-style restaurant and bar.

The grand total cost would be about $346 million and it would add more than 6,000 jobs.

Since we last reported, there has yet to be any action moving forward with the development.

North Little Rock's Planning Department confirmed that there are no licenses or permits under Altis Capital.

When we reached out to Altis Capital to see where they are in the process, we left a message with the company. Though we have yet to hear back.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick explained that he isn't heartbroken by this project's standstill.

"Think about it Dickey Stephens, Wyndham, a conference center, Simmons Arena, and another hotel," said Mayor Hartwick.

He has plans for other developments along the riverfront— and some of those are already in the works.

North Little Rock has been working with Makan Hospitality to build a luxury hotel where the Greyhound Bus Station used to stand.

The building plan will include a new 14-story hotel, condo, restaurant, and office building.

The mayor also wants to build a new conference center that would be able to host 1,000 people in the facility.